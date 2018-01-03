Filed Under:Dowell Loggains, Local TV, Miami Dolphins, NFL

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — The Miami Dolphins are moving on from a disappointing season, and doing it quickly.

Dolphins Act Quickly, Add Dowell Loggains As Offensive Coordinator

Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains reviews a play sheet during an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Chicago Bears on September 10, 2017 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Source: Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Dolphins are hiring former Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains as their offensive coordinator.

Current offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen will likely remain with the team in another role, per reports.

Coach Adam Gase will continue to call plays. He and Loggains were on the Bears’ staff together in 2015.

Loggains was Chicago’s offensive coordinator the past two years.

The Dolphins went 6-10 this season and finished 28th in scoring this season. The Bears finished 29th and went 5-11, and they fired coach John Fox on Monday.

