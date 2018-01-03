The new football recruiting cycle officially began last weekend – as over 200 underclassmen took part in what has become a winter showcase.

With Chris Chambers and his gifted crew hosting the annual event at Ives Park in Northeast Miami-Dade, saw athletes come from Tampa, Fort Myers, Orlando and Gainesville to take in the total combine experience.

Some of the top athletes from the Classes of 2019, 2020, 2021 and even 2022 put themselves on the radar screen.

“What these combines are all – for everyone – it to test, play some football and have some – RedZone Elite. “What we found were young men who had a smile on their face when they left. They got to compete – and at the end of the day – that made everything a success, for all.”

What Saturday was all about – for so many young high school football hopefuls was a chance to enhance what they have done

So far in their careers. For others, it was about jumping on the radar for the first time.

“What we have been doing – since starting this total combine – is to give these student/athletes a chance to show their agility and skill,” said Lazaro Suarez of bleecher.com. “Then, after the combine is over, each athlete has the opportunity to have a profile that coaches can visit. We just don’t forget any of these prospects, and that is what has given us a positive reputation.”

DEFENSIVE TALENT – EVERYWHERE

There were some very impressive performers during the timing and testing, but football is the name of the game – and Saturday also produced some quality defensive prospects.

2019 – Derek Atwaters, DB, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons. While head coach Matt Dubuc had a number of seniors in the defensive secondary this past season, his underclassmen, like this impressive talent, was working hard and getting better – seeing playing time during a tremendous year.

2019 – Andrew Bloodsaw, DB, Miami High. This one time Miami Beach standout made the transition to compete for the Stingarees this past season. Showed that he can be an elite player – coming up huge during the playoff run against Miami Palmetto, Christopher Columbus and eventual state runner-up Delray Beach Atlantic.

2019 – Rayne Tanega-Doster, DB, Hialeah Gardens Mater Academy. Tremendous talent who has been turning heads the past two years – and is part of the impressive 2019 class that this school had put together. Can play anywhere in the secondary. A physical football talent who works against the best in South Florida the past few years.

2020 – Andy Garcia, LB, Plantation American Heritage. One of the fast rising prospects around, here is a talent that we watched as a freshman at Miami Belen Jesuit and has made quite the impression so far for the Patriots. Has size, quickness and was invited to the Army All-American combine this week in Texas. Big time player.

2020 – Henry Henderson, DB, Doral Academy. Go back to his youth football days and everyone will tell you that here is a big time kid who is only getting better and better. Many regard him as one of the elite talents in South Florida – competing against some of the best around.

2020 – Ruben Hyppolite II, LB, Plantation American Heritage. Every year this program seems to come up with big time kids who can make a huge impact. Here is a prospect that definitely is on the verge of breaking out during the next few months. Has size, athletic ability and loves to play the game. Has the chance to be very special.

2019 – Mario Kendricks, DE, Kissimmee Osceola. One of the young men who came down from the Central Florida area – and there was no doubt that this is one of those impressive football players who is strong, quick and will overpower you. The Kowboys certainly have a major star in this tremendous talent who was the focus of the drills.

2019 – Teddy McCall, LB, Coconut Creek. Here is a talented young man we spoke about last year – and over the past few months – he has once again proven that he has the chance to be very special. Can run and make plays all over the field. His passion for the game is something that college coaches love. He will be special in 2018.

2019 – Wendol Philord, Jr., CB, Doral Academy. One of the best players in the state for his class, this is a prospect who is not afraid to mix it up with the elite –and come out on top. Has outstanding ball skills and is always around the play. This is an emerging standout who has been playing at this level for a while.

2019 – Charlie Rothkopf, DL, Parkland Douglas. Here is one of those football players that you can throw away the height and weight. This young man is a gamer. Someone who is a tremendous team player – as well as being around the ball on every play. You can’t win without someone like this in your lineup. The other athletes look up to this quality talent.

2019 – Jonathan St. Jacque, LB, Homestead. One of those football players that will emerge as one of the best in South Florida. Here is a big, strong and physical athletes who has speed and loves to play the game. Coaches on his staff have spoken about his overall athletic ability and leadership on the field. Keep your eye on this talented football player. You will not be sorry.

2019 – Willie Webb, LB, Pembroke Pines West Broward. One of the catalysts for this district championship team this past season, he is a playmaker. No matter if it’s a run or pass, he reads plays and reacts as well as anyone. Another solid player who did well at the combine too.

2019 – Malachi Wilson, DB, Kissimmee Osceola. Here is the other exciting football players who really made a major impact at the combine. Has speed and tremendous coverage skills, playing for a team that is always as well coached as you will find. Had a solid testing day – as well as during the football drills. Showcased his skills in front of some sound football people.

OTHERS TO KEEP AN EYE ON

Here are some additional defensive prospects who truly impressed as well:

2019 – Frankey Augustave, DE/OLB, Lake Worth

2021 – Tamori Ball, SS/OLB, Miami Southridge

2019 – J’Quonne Banks, CB, Clewiston

2020 – Davonte Brown, DB, Sunrise Piper

2021 – Symeal Burke, CB, Coconut Creek

2019 – Rayvaughn Choute, LB/SS, Miami Monsignor Pace

2020 – Kristopher Collins, CB, Lake Worth

2020 – Del Coyidor, LB/S, Lake Worth

2019 – Trevantae Cunningham, DB, Fort Lauderdale Stranahan

2019 – Rick Daniel, CB, Hialeah American

2021 – Keegan Davis, LB/TE/LS, Port St. Lucie Treasure Coast

2020 – Raymond Dwyer, LB/RB, Miramar

2020 – Naquan Fagan, LB, Miami Southridge

2019 – Mark Fontana, LB, Cooper City

2019 – Tray Gaines, LB, Coral Springs Taravella

2019 – Darren Glover, CB, Miami Southridge

2019 – William Glover, DB/WR, Coral Gables

2021 – Elijah Hadley, SS, Port St. Lucie

2020 – Semaj Jackson, S, Pembroke Pines Flanagan

2020 – Eugene Louis Jacques, LB, Weston Cypress Bay

2020 – Jayden Kesterson, DT, Coral Springs Taravella

2019 – Jonathan Laffite, DB, Hialeah American

2019 – Anderson Lorman, LB/DE, Lake Worth

2019 – Jared Mack, S, Hialeah American

2019 – Cornelius Mann, DE/TE, Palm Beach Lakes

2019 – McDaniel Marc, DB, Fort Lauderdale Stranahan

2020 – Jordan Myles, DB, Hallandale

2019 – Matt Narcisso, LB/DT, Lake Worth

2020 – Daniel Perez, LB, Oakland Park Northeast

2019 – Anthony Peterson, LB/DE, Sunrise Piper

2020 – Isaiah Pierre, DB, Miami Norland

2020 – Ryan Popov, DB, Fort Lauderdale

2019 – Gregory Pruitt, DT, Homestead

2019 – Kamari Richardson, DB, Hialeah

2019 – Trevis Robinson, DE/LB, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons

2019 – Joel Rose, DE, Port St. Lucie Treasure Coast

2020 – Adly Saint-Juste, DE/LB, Lake Worth

2019 – Asteler Saint-Juste, DE/LB, Lake Worth

2021 – Oran Singleton, DB/WR, Clewiston

2021 – Corde’ St. Louis, S, Hollywood South Broward

2019 – Ralph Stewart, CB, Pembroke Pines Charter

2019 – Amaro Teneus, DB, Miami Carol City

2021 – Mark Trana, LB, Coral Springs Taravella

2019 – Coby Vigo, DE, Miami Booker T. Washington

2021 – Jeremy Weber, DB, Davie Western

2019 – William Wilson, DB, Weston Cypress Bay

2021 – Stefon Young, DE, Miami Central

