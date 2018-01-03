Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Floridians have something called ‘bombogenesis’ to thank for the rare taste of winter in the usually warm Sunshine State.
Parts of Florida reported light snow with temperatures just below freezing.
It’s part of a major wind storm moving up the East coast that’s bringing ice, freezing rain, snow and strong winds.
Forecasters are calling the process causing these low temps in Florida a “Bomb Cyclone’ or ‘Bombogenesis.’
But what does that mean?
It’s the process in which a storm rapidly intensifies through a drop in pressure of at least 24 Millibars within 24 hours.
The sharp drop in pressure means the storm is strengthening.
The major winter storm will continue to impact temperatures in Florida all the way up to Maine which is expecting blizzard conditions.