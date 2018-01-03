Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

Whether you have an hour-long lunch or just a half-hour to grab some food and run, the solution to your lunch conundrum can be found right here in the Miami area. This list is just a small sampling of the restaurants in downtown Miami that can get you your lunch in time for you to enjoy your meal before you head back to work. So, check out the venues below the next time you want something besides last night’s leftovers.

La Sandwicherie

229 14th St.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 532-8934

www.lasandwicherie.com

La Sandwicherie is one of Miami’s most popular sandwich shops. Salads, sandwiches, hot plates full of ham and swiss, roast beef and swiss, or salmon and swiss are all served at this establishment. Most of the lunch items are less than ten dollars each. Fresh baguettes, fruit smoothies, shakes, and desserts are also available here. The staff at this eatery will have your food served fresh to your table quickly so stop in for a bite on your lunch break.

The River Seafood & Oyster Bar

650 S. Miami Ave.

Miami, FL 33130

(305) 530-1915

This seafood restaurant opens at noon Monday through Friday. As the name implies, this venue serves mostly seafood, but clients can also order a burger or a chicken sandwich. The seafood dishes are served in a variety of ways and flavorings. Oysters and other raw fare is also served here. Many of the dishes served here can be purchased for $10 or less, so drop on by for a quick but satisfying lunch. Located on the river, this venue is ideal for a relaxing lunch break after a hectic morning.

Bird & Bone

4041 Collins Ave.

Miami, FL 33140

(305) 424-1234

The Bird & Bone serves delicious southern style food like barbecue brisket, smoked sausage, biscuits, salads, soups, and wings. Visitors can even get tacos and sandwiches at this establishment that is conveniently located inside The Confidante Miami Beach Hotel. Lunch is served from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. daily. The weekday lunch crowd is mostly guests of the hotel or other business folks stopping in for a quick bite, so stop on by and check out the fine fare offered here.

Tanuki Miami

1080 Alton Road

Miami, FL 33139

(305) 615-1055

Tanuki’s is open seven days a week and serves lunch from noon until 3 p.m. daily. This restaurant serves masterfully prepared foods created with an Asian flair. Clientele can order from the menu or simply pick from the 7 buffet lunch items available on the Dim Cart. The Dim Cart contains tacos, tuna rolls, salads, noodles, beef, and more. So, stop in for a quick bite of the fantastic Asian cuisine served here.

Komodo Restaurant

801 Brickell Ave.

Miami, FL 33131

(305) 534-2211

This fine restaurant opens at noon and serve lunch until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Stop in for steamed Edamame, eggplant, rice, soups, salads, chicken, and seafood. The southeastern Asian cuisine served here starts at $15.00, depending on what is ordered. Komodo’s has a seating capacity of 300 and the staff will get clientele in and out quickly.

