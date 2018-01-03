Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The city of Hialeah has been named the worst city for an active lifestyle – this out of the 100 biggest U.S. cities.

Personal finance website WalletHub took it upon themselves to determine where Americans have the best chance of having a healthy diet and ample physical activity.

They found Hialeah has one of the highest amounts of physically inactive adults.

As for the best cities, Chicago, Illinois grabbed the number one spot with Portland, Oregon and San Francisco, California coming in just under it. Seattle, Washington came in at number 5.

As for the worst cities, Hialeah was labeled the worst, coming in at the 100 spot with North Las Vegas, Nevada, and Irving, Texas above it.

How did they find out which were the best and worst?

The website looked at 34 key metrics including the average monthly fitness-club fees, the amount of physically inactive adults, the number of fitness centers per capita, and even the weather, among other things.

This comes at a time when losing weight and exercising more is the most commonly broken New Year’s resolution, according to the site.

But there is good news, Miami, Florida was found to have some of the most fitness centers per capita – meaning more options if you want to keep that New Year’s resolution.