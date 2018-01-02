The new football recruiting cycle officially began last weekend – as over 200 underclassmen took part in what has become a winter showcase.

As Chris Chambers and his gifted crew took over Ives Park in Northeast Miami-Dade, the annual Winter Football Showcase was held as athletes came from Tampa, Fort Myers, Orlando and Gainesville to take in the total combine experience.

When the day was over, athletes from 2019, 2020, 2021 and even 2022 had an opportunity put themselves on the radar screen.

“I cannot speak for other events that are held, but where are you going to get football and testing – along with the exposure from people in that business,” Chambers explained. “What this was all about today was bringing the best people in the business together to teach and spotlight these quality student/athletes.”

What Saturday was all about – for so many young high school football hopefuls was a chance to enhance what they have done

So far in their careers. For others, it was about jumping on the radar for the first time.

“What we have been doing – since starting this total combine – is to give these student/athletes a chance to show their agility and skill,” said Lazaro Suarez of bleecher.com. “Then, after the combine is over, each athlete has the opportunity to have a profile that coaches can visit. We just don’t forget any of these prospects, and that is what has given us a positive reputation.”

OFFENSIVE STARS SHINE

There were some very impressive performers during the timing and testing, but football is the name of the game – and Saturday also produced some quality offensive stars.

2019 – Keleb Boateng, OL, Fort Lauderdale. One of the emerging prospects, will be a three year starter – as plenty of colleges – and other high schools in the area have been watching him and seeing what Coach Dunbar and the Flying Ls have done a tremendous job teaching and coaching him up.

2019 – Tavares Bradley, WR, Doral Academy. Yet another emerging standout that the Firebirds and head coach Jase Stewart have been able to develop. A tremendous route runner who has solid hands and moves the chains. Quality football talent.

2020 – Ethan Corbijn, WR, SW Ranches Archbishop McCarthy. One of the true under the radar prospects who has the chance to be one of the major difference makers. A solid job has been done by head coach Byron Walker and Premier Athletes’ Sly Johnson and Guerby Mertil in bringing this young man along.

2019 – Willie Davis III, RB, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna. From Archbishop McCarthy to Miami Central and now heading up to play for the defending 3A state champions. Make no mistake, this is a solid football player who has been turning heads since his youth days. Big time difference maker.

2019 – Malcolm Denbow, WR/RB, Pembroke Pines West Broward. Many have not heard of this versatile talent, but head coach Monte Dilworth and the Bobcats certainly feel that they have another body who can help run this offense – and run it well. Can play three different positions – and play them all well. Solid athlete.

2019 – David Dolcine, WR/QB, Miramar. Having watched this quality football player compete at two different positions, and while the Patriots are looking for athletes to step up – it will be interesting to see how they use this gifted prospects who continues to make major strides. Huge year for him – no matter where he lines up on the field for A.J. Scott and the Patriots.

2019 – Tyrone Douglas, Jr., RB, Miami Monsignor Pace. One of the under-the-radar talents who continues to make solid strides. Was part of a very productive offensive backfield this past season. Has blazing speed and tremendous instincts and will be watched heavily this coming year.

2019 – Kevin Felder, Jr., WR, Miami Southridge. When the new season starts, the Spartans will have this solid young man on the team and making a huge impact after transferring in for the new schools year. Has speed and plenty of athletic ability and will be one of the huge surprises in 2018.

2019 – Shawn Hampton, WR, Doral Academy. One of the many players that this coaching staff has talked about, another impressive playmaker that helped to take the Firebirds three rounds deep in 2017. A solid pass catcher who can run and make a huge impact on the already promising offensive attack.

2019 – Ricky McKnight, WR, Miami Northwestern. No matter where he’s been during his career, this is a quality player who is always loving the moment. Will certainly be a huge factor next season for the defending 6A state champions – with his speed and play-making abilities.

2020 – Shemar Paul, RB/CB, Doral Academy. This is easily one of the top underclassmen we have in South Florida. A solid running back who is fast, elusive and has great instincts. He is already one of the best in a very talented group for his class. Also very athletic in the secondary as well. Everyone loves this young man. He is indeed a spark that helps the Firebirds go.

2020 – Edwin Rhodes, QB, Plantation American Heritage. For the past two years, he has been watching and learning, and now as he heads toward his junior season, this gifted young man is anxious to get things going in 2018. Tremendous size, athletic ability and skill – as the Patriots are excited what he brings to the table.

2019 – Nik Scalzo, QB, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons. Coming up on his third year as a starter, there is no doubt that this is one of the best you will find anywhere in Florida for the upcoming season. A very talented football player who combines his athletic ability with his size and knowledge of the game. Has already shown why his Chiefs have been able to win 21 games the past two years.

OTHERS TO KEEP AN EYE ON

Here are some additional offensive prospects who truly impressed as well:

2019 – Christian Alcour, WR, Parkland Douglas

2019 – Alejandro Andino, RB/WR, Weston Cypress Bay

2020 – Derrick Ates, RB, Miramar

2020 – Darqvan Balckom, WR, Clewiston

2021 – Livingston Benoit, RB, Miami Central

2019 – Victor Blanco, OC, Hialeah Miami-Lakes

2019 – Rodney Bordes, WR, Miami Norland

2021 – Christopher Brice, RB, Southwest Miami

2019 – DeMarquez Brown, WR, Gainesville

2021 – Jaydin Brown, WR, Sunrise Piper

2020 – Kemani Brown, QB, Miami Carol City

2020 – Samir English-Brown, WR, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons

2021 – Isaiah Bunn, OL, Sunrise Piper

2020 – Jacquez Caldwell, WR, Homestead

2020 – Walter Choute, RB, Miami Monsignor Pace

2019 – Jayden Clark, WR/DE, Lehigh Acres East Lee

2020 – Kaishawn Curry, WR, Wellington Palm Beach Central

2020 – Reech Daniel, WR, Hialeah American

2021 – Christopher Darius, WR, Plantation

2020 – Richard Dunbar, IV, WR, Fort Lauderdale

2022 – Denim Edwards, RB, Miami Gulliver Prep

2021 – Herron Eniste, WR, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna

2020 – Joshua Evans, RB, Pembroke Pines Charter

2021 – Keuntay Felton, WR, Clewiston

2020 – James Ferriero, QB, Sunrise Piper

2020 – Massimo Foerch, QB, Fort Lauderdale

2021 – Jason Fraxier, II, WR, Sunrise Piper

2019 – Jaden Gelin, RB/DB, North Miami Mourning

2019 – Hunter Hamilton, QB, Lehigh Acres East Lee

2019 – Zo’Marion Harper, QB, Clewiston

2020 – Jemel Hornstein, Miami Monsignor Pace

2021 – Jaheim Humphries, WR/CB, Clewiston

2019 – Justin James, OL, Miami Northwestern

2019 – Davarious Johnson, WR/S, Clewiston

2019 – Justice Johnson, RB, Weston Cypress Bay

2019 – Zachkary Jones, WR, Pembroke Pines Charter

2020 – Emmanuel Joseph, RB, Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian

2019 – Matthew Keaton, QB, Fort Lauderdale Stranahan

2021 – Rodney Lewis, WR, Pembroke Pines Flanagan

2020 – Jackson Marseille, WR, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons

2019 – Javain McClorin, RB, Hallandale

2020 – Peyton Monaco, QB, Davie Western

2020 – Gerard Nesbitt, QB, Fort Lauderdale

2021 – Christian Opalsky, WR, Coconut Creek

2021 – Brody Palhegyi, QB, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons

2019 – Fernando Perez, OL/DL, Miami High

2019 – Brandon Pierre, RB, Homestead

2019 – Joniyl Polinice, WR, Lake Worth

2019 – Cole Rettman, QB, South Plantation

2021 – Brinshon Rolax, OG, Sunrise Piper

2021 – Javier Ramos, OL, Homestead Everglades Prep

2021 – Devante Sanchez, WR/DB, Coral Springs Coral Glades

2019 – Waymon Smith, RB, Sunrise Piper

2020 – Jack Smitherman, QB, Cooper City

2021 – Troy Stellato, WR, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons

2019 – Dimen Stewart, WR, Fort Lauderdale Cardina Gibbons

2021 – Jaylon Tolbert, QB, Weston Cypress Bay

2019 – Aramis Warford, WR, Parkland Douglas

2021 – Michael Watkins, WR, Coconut Creek

2019 – Jonathan Weaver, OL, South Plantation

2019 – Ethan Wiley, WR, Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian

2020 – Jamil Williams, RB, Clewiston

2020 – Hayden Wisdom, WR, Miami Coral Reef

2020 – Tyree Womble, WR/DB, Hialeah Miami Lakes

2020 – Shamarr Wright, WR/CB, Miami Monsignor Pace

NEXT UP TOMORROW: A Look at the defensive players who stepped up as well.

