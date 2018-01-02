Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The University of Central Florida accomplished something this season that no other college football team could.
Following their 34-27 upset victory over Auburn in the Peach Bowl on Monday, UFC was the only team left standing with an unblemished record.
The Knights (13-0) finished the 2017 season without a loss for the first time in school history but feel they were disrespected by not being selected into the College Football Playoff.
After the Peach Bowl win, UCF athletic director Danny White made it clear how he feels about the Knights’ season, calling them, “national champs.”
Despite rolling through the American Athletic Conference this season and defeating Memphis in double-overtime to win the AAC title game, the UCF didn’t even make the final College Football Playoff ranking top 10, coming in at No. 12.