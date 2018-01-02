Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump calls Iran’s government a “brutal and corrupt regime.”
This as new protests and clashes in the country claimed more lives.
With nine people killed overnight, anger in Iran seems to be spreading, as are fears of a crackdown.
Amateur video shot Monday night appears to show protesters attacking a police station.
As demonstrations enter their sixth day, around two dozen people have been killed and hundreds arrested.
The country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei spoke out, claiming foreign “enemies” are trying to destabilize the nation.
At the same time, President Trump fired off another tweet criticizing Iran’s human rights and warning that, “The U.S. is watching!”
The protests, Iran’s biggest display of opposition in almost a decade, began with concerns over the economy and food prices, but have now sparked anger over political and religious rule.
Countries like Turkey and Britain are the latest to weigh in, calling on Iranian authorities to allow “meaningful debate”.