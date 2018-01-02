Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump targeted North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Twitter Tuesday night, taunting the unpredictable dictator with schoolyard insults.
In his New Year’s speech, North Korean dictator Kim Jong un vowed to begin mass production of nuclear warheads and ballistic missiles.
And U.S. intelligence has detected what appear to be preparations for another missile test.
Kim boasted that the nuclear button is on his desk.
Late Tuesday, the president fired back.
There are signs North Koreans are preparing to test their longest-range missile, which they celebrated in the form of a gigantic ice sculpture over New Year’s.
When it was first tested last November the real missile flew long enough to reach anywhere in the u.s. had it been aimed in the right direction.
Kim’s New Year address also offered to begin talks with South Korea, which also garnered a presidential tweet.
Also Tuesday, this from president trump.
But the non-partisan group Politifact found 69-percent of the president’s 2017 comments were either “mostly false,” “false” or “pants on fire.”
His claim that Russian interference in the election is a hoax was called “lie of the year.”
The Washington Post found President Trump has made 1,950 false or misleading claims since taking office.
A recent poll showed that 62-percent of voters do not think President Trump is honest.