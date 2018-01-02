Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump targeted North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Twitter Tuesday night, taunting the unpredictable dictator with schoolyard insults.

In his New Year’s speech, North Korean dictator Kim Jong un vowed to begin mass production of nuclear warheads and ballistic missiles.

And U.S. intelligence has detected what appear to be preparations for another missile test.

Kim boasted that the nuclear button is on his desk.

Late Tuesday, the president fired back.

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

There are signs North Koreans are preparing to test their longest-range missile, which they celebrated in the form of a gigantic ice sculpture over New Year’s.

When it was first tested last November the real missile flew long enough to reach anywhere in the u.s. had it been aimed in the right direction.

Kim’s New Year address also offered to begin talks with South Korea, which also garnered a presidential tweet.

Sanctions and “other” pressures are beginning to have a big impact on North Korea. Soldiers are dangerously fleeing to South Korea. Rocket man now wants to talk to South Korea for first time. Perhaps that is good news, perhaps not – we will see! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2018

Also Tuesday, this from president trump.

I will be announcing THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR on Monday at 5:00 o’clock. Subjects will cover Dishonesty & Bad Reporting in various categories from the Fake News Media. Stay tuned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

But the non-partisan group Politifact found 69-percent of the president’s 2017 comments were either “mostly false,” “false” or “pants on fire.”

His claim that Russian interference in the election is a hoax was called “lie of the year.”

The Washington Post found President Trump has made 1,950 false or misleading claims since taking office.

A recent poll showed that 62-percent of voters do not think President Trump is honest.