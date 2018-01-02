Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Three people are being sought for a number of tow truck thefts last week.
Surveillance cameras captured the hoodie-wearing crooks breaking into four trucks at two locations in northwest Miami-Dade and driving them away. Two other trucks were broken into. All six of the trucks belong to the same owner.
All of the thefts happened on Thursday, December 28th.
Two of the trucks were later found, completely stripped, in Hialeah.
The owner of the trucks is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
Anyone with information on the thefts is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.