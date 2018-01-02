Filed Under:Local TV, Tow Trucks

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Three people are being sought for a number of tow truck thefts last week.

Surveillance cameras captured the hoodie-wearing crooks breaking into four trucks at two locations in northwest Miami-Dade and driving them away. Two other trucks were broken into. All six of the trucks belong to the same owner.

All of the thefts happened on Thursday, December 28th.

Two of the trucks were later found, completely stripped, in Hialeah.

The owner of the trucks is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information on the thefts is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
South Florida Holiday Homes

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch