MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida teenager is fighting for her life after a horrific accident on New Year’s Eve.

14-year-old Layne Chesney is in a medically induced coma after suffering third-degree burns on almost all of her body.

“My daughter has sustained burns over 95-percent of her body,” said mother Leigh Chesney. “She has suffered a lot of disfiguring injuries.”

Chesney is a young softball star, with college recruiters already in contact with the ninth grader.

“The only part of her body that was not burned was the bottom of her feet,” Leigh said.

Layne was at a friend’s house for New Year’s Eve, roasting marshmallows for s’mores during a small gathering that included her friend’s family members.

“When the flames went out, one of the children or her, I do not know the complete story, accidentally or on purpose, put more gas to the fire,” Leigh said. “An explosion occurred and she was enveloped in flames.”

She was airlifted to Kendall Regional Hospital’s burn unit where Leigh describes her daughter’s condition as grave.

Layne’s teammates and fellow students held a prayer vigil and a GoFundMe page has been set up in her name.

“She’s going to have a very difficult, long battle,” Leigh said. “She is going to have many, many setbacks. Some days difficult and some days better. They can’t make any promises. They are doing the very best that they can.”