FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A greedy robbery suspect who tried to sell back something he stole to its owner has learned that it was not exactly a great idea.

On New Year’s Day around 3:30 a.m., Antonio Murry reported robbed a man of his iPhone at knifepoint at 800 West Las Olas Boulevard.

Later in the morning, Murry met up with the man at a Walgreen’s store at 700 W Broward Boulevard in an attempt to sell the phone back to him. However, the police were waiting and Murry was taken into custody.

He’s been charged with armed robbery and dealing in stolen property.

