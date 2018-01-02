Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – After a work and golf holiday at his private Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, it’s back to work for President Donald Trump where he’s facing several important domestic and international challenges in the New Year.
At the top of his administration’s legislative to-do list is the passage of a spending bill by January 19th to avoid a government shutdown. After that comes a march deadline to fix DACA, the law affecting immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children.
The president also faces foreign relations challenges in Iran and North Korea. Iran State TV says nine more people were killed in protests overnight, bringing the death toll in six days to at least 20.
Tuesday morning, Mr. Trump addressed the situation on Twitter.
The people of Iran are finally acting against the brutal and corrupt Iranian regime. All of the money that President Obama so foolishly gave them went into terrorism and into their “pockets.” The people have little food, big inflation and no human rights. The U.S. is watching!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2018
Another challenge for the president is dealing North Korea’s warning that its nuclear force is now a reality and not just a threat.
“The President has drawn a line in North Korea telling the regime I’ll never let you hit America with a nuclear-tip missile. Now, the Iranians are watching the way he engages with North Korea and vice versa. So we’ve got a chance here to deliver some fatal blows to really bad actors in 2018. But if we blink, God help us all,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC, Sunday on the CBS News program Face The Nation.
Next weekend President Trump will welcome Republican congressional leaders to Camp David to strategize the 20-18 legislative agenda.