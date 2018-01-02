PLAYER: Gino Sandora

POSITION: LB

SCHOOL: Davie Western

CLASS: 2019

HEIGHT: 6-0

WEIGHT: 215

SCOUTING: One of the new faces that will be added to this program when the 2018 season begins, here is a quality football talent that had the chance to make an impression over the past year. Sandora is someone who will always be around the ball. A student of the game who plays with passion for the sport. Has the opportunity, with head coach Adam Ratkevich and this quality program, to be very special this season – as he will join some younger prospects the Wildcats have on the roster now – and will surely bring in for the upcoming season. Keep an eye on his progress. You will be impressed by his production.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6084767/gino-sandora/about