TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Feeling lucky? If so you may want to plop down a couple of bucks for tickets for this week’s Mega Millions and Powerball games.
The combined jackpots of the games right now stands at $801 million.
Tuesday’s night drawing in Mega Millions will be for a jackpot of $361 million. Tickets are $2 each and the odds of winning are one in 259 million.
Players in Wednesday night’s Powerball game will be vying for a jackpot of $440 million, the ninth largest in the game’s history.
The chance of winning the Powerball jackpot is 292.2 million to one.
Powerball tickets are $2 each and are played in 44 states, Washington DC, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
You can watch the Mega Millions drawing Tuesday night and the Powerball drawing Wednesday night during the 11pm news on CBS4, your official lottery station.