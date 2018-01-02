Filed Under:Entertainment, Local TV, Miss America

NEW YORK (CBSMiami) – A former Miss America winner is coming back to the organization, this time as Chair of the Board of Directors.

Former Fox News channel anchor Gretchen Carlson, who was also Miss America 1989, will take over the role effective immediately.

The move comes ager several Miss America pageant officials resigned following a report that they exchanged offensive emails about former contestants.

In 2016, Carlson sued her former boss, the late Roger Ailes, alleging harassment and retaliation at the network. Ailes resigned after she filed the suit.

Three other former Miss America winners have also been added to the Miss America organization’s Board of Directors.

