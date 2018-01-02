Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Governor Rick Scott stopped into South Florida to talk about ongoing relief efforts for Puerto Ricans displaced by Hurricane Maria.
Just a month before, the governor urged Congress to pass a disaster relief package which includes funding for school districts to help educate displaced students from Puerto Rico.
Three months after the storm and a little less than half of Puerto Ricans remain without power and many are still struggling.
Scott has visited the island twice in Maria’s wake.
During Tuesday’s roundtable with local leaders, Gov. Scott focused on the 300,000 Puerto Ricans who have come to the state.
Housing, schools and social services will all be impacted by the influx of people in Florida said Scott but they are working hard to help, he said in Spanish.
Scott says he met with President Donald Trump two days ago who he said also expressed his commitment to helping the people of Puerto Rico.