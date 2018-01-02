Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – Just three days removed from their season-ending loss to Wisconsin in the Capital One Orange Bowl, the Miami Hurricanes have already lost three defensive players who have chosen to seek transfers.

The latest of these is a former 4-star recruit, defensive lineman DJ Johnson.

From UM Sports Communications:

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami announced Tuesday that defensive lineman DJ Johnson has decided to leave the football program.