CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – Just three days removed from their season-ending loss to Wisconsin in the Capital One Orange Bowl, the Miami Hurricanes have already lost three defensive players who have chosen to seek transfers.
The latest of these is a former 4-star recruit, defensive lineman DJ Johnson.
From UM Sports Communications:
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami announced Tuesday that defensive lineman DJ Johnson has decided to leave the football program.
“DJ indicated to me that he would like to continue his playing career closer to his family,” head coach Mark Richt said.
Johnson, a freshman from Sacramento, Calif., played in eight games for the Hurricanes this past season, recording three tackles.
Johnson offered a more detailed explanation on his personal Twitter account.
Miami is a long way from his home town of Sacramento, and a player of Johnson’s caliber should have plenty of options from interested schools on the West Coast.
Johnson was part of Mark Richt’s 2017 recruiting class. He chose Miami over Alabama, Michigan, Ole Miss and others. He led the country is scholarship offers before verbally committing to the Canes in July of 2016.
2018 is just shy of 48 hours old, but Miami has already lost defensive lineman Ryan Fines and linebacker Darrion Owens to transfers, in addition to Johnson.