HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – Two Hialeah Police officers have been hospitalized after being involved in a traffic accident.
The crash, which took place in the area of East 5th Avenue and Hialeah Drive, happened at approximately 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The occupant of a second vehicle involved in the accident was pronounced dead on the scene.
The officers were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Their condition is currently unknown.
Police are conducting an active traffic investigation.
