COCONUT GROVE (CBSMiami) — A Good Samaritan in a boat off Dinner Key Marina heard shouts for help early Tuesday morning.
That prompted the Good Sam to call Coast Guard crews for assistance.
When Coast Guard crews arrived they found a man in the water near the marina.
That man had reportedly fallen off his vessel and was unable to get back on.
Luckily, crews were able to pull him out of the water and get him back to safety.
It remains unclear why he could not get back on his vessel.