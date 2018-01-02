Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – This is why we live in South Florida. Almost the entire nation is currently experiencing freezing or below freezing cold temperatures.

Approximately 90 percent of the nation started 2018 with temperatures below freezing which caused all sorts of dangerous conditions.

Firefighters in Nahant, Massachusetts fought flames while icicles formed on their helmets and the rungs of their ladders.

“The water freezes on our equipment, on our air packs, and on our masks,” said Nahant Fire Chief Michael Feinberg.

In Houston, temperatures in the low-20s are far from normal. Residents, like Simon Caballero, are still putting their homes back together after massive flooding from Hurricane Harvey. Many, without full walls, let alone insulation, are having trouble keeping the warmth inside.

“You know you’re not ready, you don’t have a bed really, no sofa, no chair, no heat,” she said.

Public schools in Indianapolis are closed because of the extreme temperatures. Over at the Wheeler Mission Shelter, it’s a mad rush trying to get the homeless off the streets.

Chunks of ice are being seen in waters from Lake Michigan to this the Mississippi in Missouri. Even many of those traditional New Year’s Day polar bear plunges were canceled due to the cold. At one of the nation’s largest, in Jacksonport, Wisconsin it was negative-20-degrees with the wind-chill.

“I think we as humans we like a challenge we like to see if we can do it,” said Polar Plunger founder JR Jarosh.

And a weather system on the east coast is moving in that could bring snow with all this cold from as far south as South Carolina all the way up through to Canada.

Several big cities reported records around 100 years old that fell the last few days. Most notably, Omaha, Nebraska which broke a 130-year-old New Year’s Day mark of 20 degrees below zero.