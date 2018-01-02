Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Studies show 2017 was the safest year in history for commercial airlines worldwide.

There were no fatal commercial, passenger jet accidents in 2017, according to two new studies, including one from airline consultant To70.

“Aviation has learned from its mistakes and is an increasingly safe form of travel,” said Adrian Young with To70.

The only deaths were from crashes involving cargo or turboprop planes.

On New Year’s Eve, there were two small plane accidents, including one in Costa Rica that killed 12 people.

Experts attribute fewer deaths and accidents to high levels of airline safety and some good fortune but they say there’s no room for complacency.

There are more commercial flights now than ever.

Plus, non-fatal accidents were up this year including cases where planes couldn’t stop at the end of the runway.

Experts are also concerned about passengers checking laptops and other electronics with lithium-ion batteries, which could ignite an in-flight fire.

“The lithium-ion fire may be too great for the fire extinguishing capability of a baggage compartment,” said Young.

President Donald Trump highlighted the improved numbers in a tweet saying, “Since taking office I have been very strict on commercial aviation.”

Meredith and Michael Scarborough travel several times a year.

“I feel safe,” said Michael Scarborough.

Experts believe the trend of increased safety will continue.

The study by the Aviation Safety Network found 35 people died on the ground from airline accidents.