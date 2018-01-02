Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
NEW YORK (CBSMiami) – At least 12 people have been injured in an early morning fire in the Parkchester section of the Bronx, New York.
The fire is believed to have started in the Beverly Hills Furniture store on the street level of the four-floor building.
There are twelve apartments above the store. People stood on their fire escapes in 13-degree weather – the wind chill temp is zero degrees.
More than 160 firefighters were dispatched to fight the massive blaze.