PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump started the new year with a round of golf before he heads back to Washington D.C. later in the day.

The White House said Monday Trump hosted two professional golfers, Fred Funk and his son Taylor Funk. They said he’s keeping a close eye on foreign policy problems around the globe including a nuclear North Korea and civil unrest in Iran.

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un addressed his country on New Year’s Day and announced he now had a nuclear button on his desk after completing work on his nuclear arsenal. Kim said the weapons can reach every U.S. state.

When asked to respond, Trump was non-committal.

“We’ll see, we’ll see,” was all he said

As for Iran, the domestic unrest continues. At least 12 people have been killed in the ongoing demonstrations across the country. State television is reporting that armed protesters tried to take over police stations and military bases.

The protests began last Thursday over corruption and economic issues and have since spread. The government responded by blocking social media sites and cracking down with police.

Trump tweeted that the U.S. is watching closely for human rights violations.

The U.S. has accused Iran of spreading unrest throughout the Middle East by funding terrorist groups such as Hezbollah and stoking civil wars in Syria and Yemen.

