Filed Under:Donald Trump, Local TV, Mar-a-Lago, Politics

PALM BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — The President is ending his working vacation and heading back to cooler weather.

President Donald Trump is returning to Washington after a holiday respite at his South Florida estate.

He’s already sent his first tweets of the New Year, criticizing the governments of Iran and Pakistan.

Trump says Iran is “failing at every level,” and he is voicing his support for the protesters there.

On the subject of Pakistan, Trump tweets that Pakistan has given the U.S. nothing but “lies and deceit” for many years in spite of receiving billions of dollars in aid.

Also on the first day of the new year, Trump hosted two professional golfers, Fred Funk and his son Taylor Funk.

Trump visited his golf club most days during his Christmas and New Year’s break at Mar-a-Lago. Last week he invited Coast Guard members to golf and have lunch.

