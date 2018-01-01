Filed Under:Donald Trump, Local TV, North Korea, Politics

PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump wrapped up 2017 with a party and a tweet-storm about several of the hot topics of the day.

Mr. Trump spent New Year’s celebrating at his Mar a Lago resort alongside family and some of the who’s who among Washington’s elite.

“We’re going to have a great year it will be a fantastic 2018. We’re off to a very good start as you know with the tax cuts and ANWR and getting rid of the individual mandate which was very very unpopular as you know, but we are going to have a tremendous year,” said Mr. Trump.

Before the event, the president tweeted more than half a dozen times about several topics.

He also sent condolences to the victims of Sunday’s shooting in Colorado. One officer was killed and four others were wounded while responding to reports of a domestic dispute.

Mr. Trump also gave his take on predictions that Democrats would see a resurgence in 2018, which the LA Times says was -quote- “largely driven by President Trump’s widespread unpopularity”.

Before heading into his New Year’s party, Mr. Trump was asked about Kim Jong Un’s claim that he has a nuclear button on his desk and is capable of hitting anywhere in the US.

“We’ll see, we’ll see,” said the president on his way inside.

President Trump, at least temporarily, seemed to brush off the North Korean dictator’s comments.

Pyongyang did offer a glimmer of hope heading into 2018 though, suggesting the North may send a delegation to participate in the Winter Olympics, taking place next month in South Korea.

