PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump wrapped up 2017 with a party and a tweet-storm about several of the hot topics of the day.

Mr. Trump spent New Year’s celebrating at his Mar a Lago resort alongside family and some of the who’s who among Washington’s elite.

“We’re going to have a great year it will be a fantastic 2018. We’re off to a very good start as you know with the tax cuts and ANWR and getting rid of the individual mandate which was very very unpopular as you know, but we are going to have a tremendous year,” said Mr. Trump.

Before the event, the president tweeted more than half a dozen times about several topics.

Big protests in Iran. The people are finally getting wise as to how their money and wealth is being stolen and squandered on terrorism. Looks like they will not take it any longer. The USA is watching very closely for human rights violations! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2017

Iran, the Number One State of Sponsored Terror with numerous violations of Human Rights occurring on an hourly basis, has now closed down the Internet so that peaceful demonstrators cannot communicate. Not good! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2017

As our Country rapidly grows stronger and smarter, I want to wish all of my friends, supporters, enemies, haters, and even the very dishonest Fake News Media, a Happy and Healthy New Year. 2018 will be a great year for America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2017

He also sent condolences to the victims of Sunday’s shooting in Colorado. One officer was killed and four others were wounded while responding to reports of a domestic dispute.

My deepest condolences to the victims of the terrible shooting in Douglas County @DCSheriff, and their families. We love our police and law enforcement – God Bless them all! #LESM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2017

Mr. Trump also gave his take on predictions that Democrats would see a resurgence in 2018, which the LA Times says was -quote- “largely driven by President Trump’s widespread unpopularity”.

If the Dems (Crooked Hillary) got elected, your stocks would be down 50% from values on Election Day. Now they have a great future – and just beginning! https://t.co/9TzSC8F8vY — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2017

Why would smart voters want to put Democrats in Congress in 2018 Election when their policies will totally kill the great wealth created during the months since the Election. People are much better off now not to mention ISIS, VA, Judges, Strong Border, 2nd A, Tax Cuts & more? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2017

Before heading into his New Year’s party, Mr. Trump was asked about Kim Jong Un’s claim that he has a nuclear button on his desk and is capable of hitting anywhere in the US.

“We’ll see, we’ll see,” said the president on his way inside.

President Trump, at least temporarily, seemed to brush off the North Korean dictator’s comments.

Pyongyang did offer a glimmer of hope heading into 2018 though, suggesting the North may send a delegation to participate in the Winter Olympics, taking place next month in South Korea.