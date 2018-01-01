Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – A West Park man is accused of a sexually battery Christmas night on Miami Beach.

The victim told the police that she was walking north on the boardwalk toward 21st Street around 10:30 p.m. when 23-year-old Delmar O’Sullivan approached her.

She said O’Sullivan began to touch her all over her body and she had to push his hands away multiple times.

When he reportedly asked her to down by the shoreline with him, the victim said no and that she wanted to go home. She said he then tried to grab her hands and she had to repeatedly pull away.

She said when O’Sullivan asked for a hug, she initially refused but then gave in out of fear. She said that’s when he began groping her and asking for a kiss.

When she refused, O’Sullivan reportedly picked her up, put her over his shoulder, and took her down to the shoreline where he put her down on a beach chair and groped her again.

The victim said he then proceeded to lift her skirt, pull aside her undergarment and sexually batter her. She said he stopped when her mother called on her cell phone.

He eventually let her go.

Police said he later contacted her via social media so they could hook up. Detectives set up a rendezvous time and took O’Sullivan into custody on New Year’s Eve.

During questioning he reportedly confessed to picking her up, taking her down to the shoreline and giving her hugs and squeezes on her buttocks. He also allegedly admitted to lifting her skirt and moving her undergarments aside but said he didn’t do anything else.

O’Sullivan was arrested and charged with sexual battery, attempted kidnapping, false imprisonment, and battery.