MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Some little ones in South Florida just couldn’t wait to get the new year started.
Monday morning Marissa Janel gave birth to her son Brendan Jorge at 12:07 a.m. at Memorial Hospital West in Pembroke Pines. Brendan, who weighed in at eight pounds, and his mother are doing fine.
Baptist Hospital they had a mother give birth to a girl at 12:58 a.m. at South Miami Hospital. They added that baby Layla was born at 5:36am oat Baptist Children’s Hospital of Miami. Layla arrived at four pounds and 19 inches.
Doctors at Mount Sinai Hospital on Miami Beach delivered their first baby of the new year, Valentino Ortiz, who clocked in at seven pounds, 13 ounces. He was delivered at 1:58 a.m.
Jackson Memorial Health System said their first new arrival was delivered at 5:54 a.m. at Jackson Memorial Hospital.