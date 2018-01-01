Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Dozens of families marched on Monday night in South Florida, hoping to make a different.
They also held a candlelight vigil in honor of those they have lost.
The community gathered, teachers, kids and Parents of Murdered Children, holding signs and chanting.
They marched from Arcola Park at Northwest 87th Street and 17th Avenue to Greater Holy Cross Missionary Baptist Church at Northwest 93rd Street.
It’s the Parents of Murdered Kids 2nd annual march and candlelight vigil in memory of children lost to senseless gun violence.
The march began at Arcola Park in Northwest Miami-Dade, where mother’s say their children don’t feel safe to play at.
The group is asking elected officials for change, bringing awareness to the community issue and sending a message that enough is enough.
“I’m an educator in the public school system for the last 14 years,” said organizer Tawana Akins. “To see my students getting shot, to see my students dying, I have five family members who have died so I have a reason to be out here. I’ve had students that died, I’ve had students that got shot as young as nine years old.”
“I want other parents to draw strength from us and take back the streets from people killing our kids, so they’ll see there is a support team out here,” said Tanya Fincher, the mother of a victim.