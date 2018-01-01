Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
LOS ANGELES (CBSMiami/CNN) – The start of the new year meant ‘green Monday’ for some people in California.
Many lined up before dawn to buy legal recreational marijuana.
The state’s new law now says it’s now legal for adults 21 and older, and individuals can grow up to six plants. Adults are allowed to possess as much as an ounce of the drug.
California voters decided to legalize pot for adults in 2016.
Only about 90 businesses received state licenses to open on New Year’s Day. They are mostly in San Diego, Santa Cruz, the San Francisco Bay Area and the Palm Springs area. Some areas, like Los Angeles, still don’t have licensing procedures in place for pot shops.
Local governments can write their own regulations limiting or outlawing sales of the drug.
Officials warn users that they can be arrested for driving while high. It’s also illegal to use marijuana while riding as a passenger in a vehicle.
