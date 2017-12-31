Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Christmas night sexual assault on Miami Beach has landed one man behind bars.
According to police, 23-year-old Delmar O’Sullivan approached a woman walking north along the beach near 15th Street at approximately 10:30 p.m.
After engaging in a casual conversation, police say O’Sullivan began to touch the victim against her will and despite her objections, asked to go closer to the shoreline.
When she refused, the victim says O’Sullivan then asked for a hug, a request she replied to by saying that it was not a good idea.
Per the arrest report, the victim eventually consented to the hug out of fear of O’Sullivan, at which time he began to grope her.
Police say after O’Sullivan was refused a kiss by the victim, he picked her up against her will and walked to the shoreline, where he assaulted her.
During the assault, the victim’s phone began ringing, causing O’Sullivan to eventually stop and leave, according to the arrest report.
Fast forward to Sunday, where police say O’Sullivan contacted the victim on social media and requested that they meet up.
Detectives selected a meeting place and took O’Sullivan into custody when he arrived.
He is now facing multiple charges, including sexual battery, attempted kidnapping and false imprisonment.