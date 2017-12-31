Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A New Year’s Eve scare at a popular South Florida shopping mall turned out to be nothing more.
Reports of shots fired at Sawgrass Mills Mall began circulating on social media but Sunrise Police quickly got to the bottom of things.
According to police, someone set off fireworks inside the mall.
The fireworks caused shoppers to run for cover, with many fleeing towards the exits and others taking shelter inside stores.
Sunrise Police confirmed there was no active shooter, calling it a suspicious incident involving fireworks.
Police are remaining on scene and continue to investigate.