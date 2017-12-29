Filed Under:Donald Trump, Global Warming, Local TV, Winter Weather

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) – While vacationing in warm and sunny Palm Beach, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to comment on the frigid temperatures across much of the country.

The president did not acknowledge the difference between the weather and the climate. Weather refers to the atmospheric conditions during a shorter period, while climate is a longer view of weather patterns.

Congressional Democrats were not happy with the president’s tweet and neither was Republican Congressman Carlos Curbelo who fired back at the president.

Trump has repeatedly expressed skepticism about climate change science, calling global warming a “hoax” created by the Chinese to damage American industry.

He announced earlier this year his intention to pull out of the landmark Paris climate agreement aimed at curbing greenhouse gas production. The accord set goals for slowing the rate of climate change by reducing the emissions that contribute to melting Arctic ice, increasing sea levels and changing weather patterns across the globe.

The U.N.’s weather and climate agency said last month that 2017 was on track to become the hottest year on record aside from those impacted by the El Niño phenomenon, which can contribute to higher temperatures.

Last year set a record for Earth’s average global temperature.

In an impromptu interview with The New York Times Thursday at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Trump said he thinks special counsel Robert Mueller is “going to be fair” with respect to his investigation of Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election last year and alleged ties between Trump campaign associates and Russia.

Trump said “everybody knows” his people did not collude with Russians, insisting the “real stories” involve Democrats and their relationship with Russians during the campaign. Trump also told the Times he wasn’t worried about the uncertainty concerning when the Mueller investigation might be concluded.

Of the Mueller probe, he said it makes America “look very bad, and it puts the country in a very bad position.”

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
Weather Forecast 24/7
South Florida Holiday Homes

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch