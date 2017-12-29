Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WESTON (CBSMiami) – A section of U.S. 27 is closed to traffic after several tractor-trailer trucks and a fuel tanker overturned.
The accident happened around 5:30 a.m. in the foggy northbound lanes of U.S. 27 just north of I-75.
The Broward Sheriff’s office reports the U.S. 27 northbound ramp to I-75 is closed and southbound traffic is being allowed to pass intermittently.
The fuel tanker involved was leaking fuel from one of its storage tanks creating a large-scale hazardous materials incident. Broward Sheriff Fire Recsue’s Hazardous Materials was able to secure the leak and lay a foam blanket to subdue the flammable vapors.
Due to the large amount of fuel carried by the tanker truck, firefighters will oversee the transfer of fuel from the damaged tanker to another tanker.
An adult male driver of one of the vehicles was treated for a medical complaint and was transported to Cleveland Clinic Hospital in good condition.
It’s expected to take several hours to clean up the fuel spill and upright the vehicles. Drivers should seek alternative routes if planning to head north on U.S. 27.