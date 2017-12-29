Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Miami Hurricanes are getting ready for their Orange Bowl showdown with the Wisconsin Badgers Saturday night.

On Friday, both head coaches took part in an Orange bowl tradition, shaking hands and posing with the trophy.

The Canes are hoping to end what’s been a memorable 2017 season on a high note.

Mark Richt says there is no secret to Wisconsin’s game plan. They’re going to line up and run at you all game long. We will just have to find out if Miami is tough enough to stop them.

Members of both teams got to talk about Saturday’s game at a luncheon Friday afternoon.

It was one of the last times we’ll get to hear from coaches and players before they suit up at the Hard Rock Stadium.

This wasn’t your typical bowl week for the Canes who didn’t have to travel very far but Richt says his players were able to enjoy the experience in between practicing and game planning. As for the Badgers, they enjoyed some of what South Florida has to offer.

“They’re out there jet-skiing too. A lot of those guys have never done that. I’ve tried to discourage that for the most part. I told them if you fall off the sharks might get you but when it does come to game time, we will be rolling in on the same buses and the same path and we’ll be there for our Cane walk a couple of hours before the game,” said Richt. “Our fans will be there in great numbers.”

Just like Miami, the Badgers were a win away from the college football playoff.

The Canes will be a 5 point underdog when they kick off Saturday 8 p.m.