It gets earlier and earlier every year, but leave no doubt, the 7-on-7 season is here.

While the official tryouts for the upcoming all-star team season will get started next week – there have already been ‘Open Runs” – where dozens of players will come and workout for free, while competing against other top-flight athletes.

As the focus right now for the underclassmen is the 2018 season, it is also about competing in weekend events across the state – and in some cases – the country.

No matter who you play for, the objective is to stay in shape and get the opportunity to put work in against other prospects looking to do the same thing.

From January until late April, the all-star events will give everyone a chance to travel and showcase their talents. But once the end of April kicks in, it’s all about the TEAM.

Spring is followed by the team 7-on-7 events and then the summer. In between, there are college camps and other events to take part in.

As we do each and every year – for 52 weeks – we bring you athletes to keep an eye on. Thousands during the course of a season.

Here are six more to keep an eye on this off-season:

2020 – Ryle Aguila, QB, 6-0, 170, Hialeah. After a record setting year in Pembroke Pines at Somerset Academy, this quality prospect heads back to Miami-Dade County and will move down to Hialeah and pay for the T-Breds. This is someone who has the opportunity to be special – and what happens this offseason could definitely dictate how his junior year goes – playing at the 8A level. Will have plenty of time to work with his new teammates before the season begins.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/9212138/ryle-aguila

2020 – Don Chaney, Jr., RB, 6-0, 190, Miami Belen Jesuit. Ever since he entered the field as an 8th grader at the varsity level, this has been one of the best in his class. As he will enter his third season as a starter for the Wolverines, this is a gifted talent who certainly has the chance to be one of the best in the nation again next year. Speed, power, athletic ability and all about being a good teammate is why college coaches have been watching and watching and watching some more. Big time talent.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/4762647/don-chaney-jr

2019 – Denzel Daxon, DT, 6-3, 305, Miami Norland. What a talent the Vikings came up with this past season. A very quick, agile and gifted big man who is already turned heads with his speed and instincts. This is indeed someone the Miami Hurricanes saw as a player who could be the cornerstone for the future. He moves his large frame around the field as well as anyone. Will emerge as one of the elite line prospects around.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/9925861/denzel-suh-daxon

2020 – Westley Neal, DT/OG, 6-0, 285, Miami Gulliver Prep. Yet another football player who will make that move to the next level this coming season. Has continued to mature physically and mentally – and as he looks toward his junior year – he will start to put his footprint in the sand nationally. He is quick, strong and very talented. His coaches and teammates cannot say enough positives about this big time talent.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/8031372/westley-neal

2019 – Josh Sanguinetti, Athlete, 6-2, 170, University School. When it comes to this gifted football player, not many realize what they have in this two-way playmaker who has everything you are searching for in a big time athlete. His speed, athleticism and football skills have added up to several college offers and plenty of interest from dozens of others. Came into the 2017 season as the No. 1 rated Class of 2019 player in South Florida, and did very little to take away from that this year – as he is team was the top seed in the region.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6001309/joshua-sanguinetti

2019 – Anthony Solomon, OLB, 6-0, 200, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas. For the past two years, this is a quality talent who has grown up before everyone’s eyes. Has shown more and more each season – and as he prepares for his final year, this is going to be a talent that everyone will keep an eye. Solomon is a very good football prospect who combines speed and power – with great instincts. Has the ability to do some special things. Keep an eye on his progress during his senior year.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/5418429/anthony-solomon

