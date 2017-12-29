Filed Under:Baptist Children's Hospital, Local TV, Miracle Baby

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miracles come in all shapes and sizes.

For one South Florida couple, their tiny miracle of life came into the world in a precarious state.

On August 12, Jaksiri Ruiz-Toledo, who was just 26 weeks pregnant, gave birth at Baptist Children’s Hospital. Her daughter Lailie weighed just 13 ounces, a little more than a can of soda.

Lailie Victoria Ruiz-Toledo weighed just 13 ounces when she was born. (Source: Baptist Children’s Hospital)

Lailie was put under the attentive care of the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) which fed her and nursed her along for the last four months.

Each, day, week, and month little Lailie grew healthier and stronger. Dr. Andrew Kairalla, chief of pediatrics & medical director of the NICU, said Lailie is one of the hospital’s tiniest babies to beat all odds.

On Friday, Jaksiri and her husband Marcos were allowed to take their miracle baby, who now weighs 5.1 pounds, home just in time to to celebrate the new year.

