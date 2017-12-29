Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A man who shot and killed a good Samaritan who came to the rescue of an elderly person in Pembroke Park has been picked up in Canada.
The shooting happened September 22nd at the Kwik Stop store on W Hallandale Beach Boulevard.
Philip Antonino was walking from the store back to his business when he saw Ervin Watson, 27, berating an elderly man who was cutting the grass in the adjacent field. Antonino stepped in and told Watson to back off.
Moments after their first words, Watson pulled out a gun and shot Antonino twice.
The incident was captured by security cameras.
Antonino was taken to a local hospital where he died.
On December 12th, Watson was detained in Canada on a previous warrant. He was subsequently held at the Clinton County Jail in Plattsburg, New York. He now faces charges of premeditated murder, fleeing and eluding, grand theft and burglary of an unoccupied dwelling.
Watson has seven prior arrests in Broward County starting in 2008. Charges include grand theft, petit theft, loitering, resisting arrest, burglary, possession of burglary tools, violation of probation and eluding.