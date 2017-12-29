(Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

By Abraham Gutierrez

The final week of the 2017 NFL season is here, and for Adam Gase and the Miami Dolphins, the matchup against the Buffalo Bills offers an opportunity to close out what’s been a disappointing year on a bit of a high note. Hard Rock Stadium will be the site for this intradivisional showdown, with an opening kickoff scheduled for Sunday afternoon at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Cameron Wake Listed As Questionable

One of the big-name players in this week’s injury report is none other than defensive force Cameron Wake. The Dolphins leader in sacks (9) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game due to an undisclosed illness.

This week, as Miami prepared to host its division rivals on the regular season finale, Wake spoke to media members about missing the playoffs and the frustrations of the season.

“Well, you make your bed you’ve got to lay in it,” Wake said. “We didn’t do enough. We had high hopes coming in. We had, in my mind, the talent, and the situation right in front of us, over and over again. This week and last week, we had the opportunities. There is nobody to blame but the guys out there making the plays, or not making the plays. So you know, I put that on my shoulders. And I’m sure a lot of guys put it on their shoulders, as well. It should burn a little bit.”

The 5-time Pro Bowler is expected to recover in time to play, but the Dolphins may opt to play it safe and rest him given there will be nothing put pride on the line for the home team. If that’s the case, Wake’s reps are expected to be divided among Charles Harris, Andre Branch, Cameron Malveaux and Terrence Fede.

Laremy Tunsil Listed As Doubtful

The Buffalo Bills defense comes in ranked among the worst teams in the league in terms of total yards and rushing yards allowed per game. Thus, Miami would love to have starting tackle Laremy Tunsil on the field to try and exploit those areas.

However, all indications are that the second-year man out of Ole Miss may sit out for the first time this season. Tunsil, who suffered an ankle injury in last week’s 29-13 loss in Kansas City, did not practice this week and is listed as doubtful.

If he’s unable to go, Gase will opt to start 6-foot-9, 218-pound right tackle Zach Sterup. The rookie out of Nebraska has played in five games this season for Miami, but Sunday would count as the first start of his NFL career. As an undrafted free agent, Sterup has been a practice-quad member for the Chiefs, Jets and Browns.

Miami Dolphins NFL Week 17 Final Injury Report & Game Statuses

Questionable

(CB) Alterraun Verne (Hamstring) –Full Participation in Practice

(DE) Cameron Wake (Illness) –Full Participation in Practice

(DE) Charles Harris (Thigh) –Limited Participation in Practice

(LB) Neville Hewitt (Hamstring) –Full Participation in Practice

(S) Michael Thomas (Not Injury Related) –Did Not Participate In Practice

(S) T.J. McDonald (Shoulder) –Limited Participation in Practice

(TE) MarQueis Gray (Hip) –Limited Participation in Practice

(WR) DeVante Parker (Ankle) –Full Participation in Practice

Doubtful

(QB) Matt Moore (Foot) –Limited Participation in Practice

(RB) Damien Williams (Shoulder) –Limited Participation in Practice

(T) Laremy Tunsil (Ankle) –Did Not Participate In Practice

No Game-Status Designation (Expected To Play)