Filed Under:Christmas Gifts, Interstate 75, Local TV

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH PORT (CBSMiami/AP) — Some gifts may have fallen off of Santa’s sleigh as he made his was through Florida.

A woman found some Christmas gifts on the side of Interstate 75 and is trying to find the child they were intended for.

Andrea Reid tells NBC2 she was heading to a Christmas Eve gathering with her family Sunday when she spotted something through the fog on the side of the interstate near North Port. She stopped and took the gifts.

She said the wrapping had come off of several, likely when they fell from someone’s car.

Reid added that she couldn’t “imagine being that person getting to the house and all excited to give these gifts away, and they’re not there.”

The tags say the gifts are to Branson. They’re from Pops, Windy, Randy and Jack.

Reid’s online post about the lost gifts has been shared many times on Facebook.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
Weather Forecast 24/7
South Florida Holiday Homes

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch