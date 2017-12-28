Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MINNEAPOLIS, MN (CBSMiami) – Much of the country remains in a deep freeze as millions of Americans endure some of the coldest temperatures in years.
On Thursday, a wind chill of minus 10 is expected in Minneapolis and minus 5 in Boston.
“It feels like your skin is gonna be on fire,” said Janis Wendell, a firefighter in Cotton, Minnesota.
In the small town of Cotton, temperatures dropped to 41 degrees below zero. International Falls, Minnesota had a record-breaking low temperature of -36 degrees.
The plows are out and the layers are on in dozens of states.
In Erie, Pennsylvania, the big dig continues after more than 60 inches of snow fell this week.
In New York, those who plan to head to Times Square to ring in the new year are being urged to bundle up because the mercury may drop to the single digits. The “feels like” temp is forecast to be minus 3 degrees.
Meteorologists say the air from this winter blast comes directly from the Arctic and will last into the new year.