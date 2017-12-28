Filed Under:Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, Local TV, Vanity Fair

WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — President Donald Trump took to Twitter to lash out at Vanity Fair.

That after the magazine apologized for an online video which mocked Hillary Clinton. In a statement Wednesday, the magazine said the video was an attempt at humor that regrettably “missed the mark.”

On Twitter on Thursday, Trump said the magazine was “bending over backwards in apologizing for the minor hit.”

The video posted over the weekend shows editors of Vanity Fair’s Hive website offering toasts and New Year’s resolutions for Clinton, including that she vow to take up knitting, volunteer work or any hobby that would keep her from running again for president.

The backlash was swift. Among those to respond was actress Patricia Arquette, who tweeted her own proposal — stop telling women what they should or can do.

In his tweet, Trump wrote that Anna Wintour “is beside herself in grief & begging for forgiveness!”

Wintour is the editor-in-chief of Vogue, not Vanity Fair. She is, however, the artistic director of parent company Conde Nast, which publishes both titles.

