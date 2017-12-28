Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DAVIE (CBSMiami) – Surveillance video captured three people involved in a car burglary in which a semi-automatic pistol was taken.
It happened around 2 a.m., on December 21st, in the Ridgeview Lake Estates development off Nob Hill Road, south of I-595.
Two of the people stayed on the sidewalks on opposite sides of the street, acting as lookouts, while the third person walked up to a 2015 Audi parked in front a residence on SW 105th Avenue and used a cloned key fob to gain entry.
Once inside, they took a Sig Sauer .380 from the glove box and left the key fob in a cup holder.
When the owner, 24-year-old John Kemper, discovered the theft the next morning he contacted the police. Kemper that the Sig Sauer P238, which had a bronze Spartan helmet on the grip, was worth approximately $700.
He also said the key fob he found in his car was for the same make of vehicle has his, but it was not his fob. He added that his key fobs no longer worked.
Anyone with information on this burglary is urged to contact the Davie Police Department at (954)693-8200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at (954)493-TIPS (8477).