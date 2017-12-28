As 7-on-7 tryouts are scheduled for the month of January – the first combine of the next recruiting cycle (2019-2021) will take place this Saturday from 9AM-12 Noon at Ives Park in North Dade.

The combine – which will spotlight every athlete attending, including getting out film from this past season – will once again bring some of the quality talent in the next few classes together.

With former Miami Dolphins’ receiver Chris Chambers and his Chamber Football program joining forces with Prostyle Athletics, RedZone Elite and bleechr.com, this is once again something that will get the prospects noticed – and on that important recruiting radar.

“Last year we ran few of these events during the 7-on-7 season,” said Lazaro Suarez from the popular bleechr.com website. “I think that getting this in before the New Year begins will show many of these athletes, their parents and coaches just what we do.”

What this combine will do is guarantee that you will learn something in every phase. They will also guarantee exposure and an avenue to get their names out there.

In the stops in Miami and Cocoa last year, hundreds of prospects – at all levels – and from all schools – were put out for colleges across the country to check out.

“What we provide is a combine that will not only test you, but get you ready for the other exposure events that are held,” Eddie Crespo of RedZone Elite explained. “It’s a day of testing and to give each athlete a barometer of what they need to work on.”

What this Saturday is all about for the athletes is to get them work, test them and have their experience captured on video as well as action photos. No other combine that will come to South Florida will promote you via social media – while giving you exposure for attending the initial combine.

“We have come to this every year – I can remember,” said Pierre Senatus, who has coached at Miramar and Hialeah the past two years. “What this does, for sure, is to put these kids out there – whether it’s via the written word or to push their videos out from this past season.

SCHEDULE

The combine begins from 9-10 on Saturday morning with registration and head shots, which will be used in bleechr.com profiles as well as on a number of other news coming out of this combine.

From 10-10:15, there will be a conditioning and stretching period – followed by the testing.

During the testing, athletes will run the 40, Shuttle, Broad Jump and L-Drills from 10:15-11:00.

Football begins at 11:00 with position drills until 11:30.

The combine ends at Noon – when the athletes will compete in the always popular and exciting 1-on-1 competition.

The combine will cost $25 and Ives Park is located at 20901 NE 16th Avenue, Miami, Fl. 33179.

