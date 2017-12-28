Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – A Miami Beach landlord has been arrested after allegedly robbing one of her tenants of some very expensive items.

She’s now facing charges of burglary and grand theft.

According to police, 34-year-old Valentina Zaeta and an unknown accomplice gained access to a dwelling occupied by the victim and another roommate back on December 18th.

While inside, Zaeta took a laptop computer, a Louis Voutton bag, a Michael Kors wallet and a Tag luggage bag, along with credit cards, the victim’s social security card and $500 in cash, per the arrest report.

The victim’s roommate told police that he heard someone enter the apartment while in his room, and then shortly after heard the front door slam.

He exited his room and looked out the window, where he observed Zaeta outside the apartment holding something he couldn’t identify against her chest.

He then went into the victim’s room and noticed the laptop missing, according to a police report, and quickly called the victim.

The roommate told police that Zaeta is the landlord of the apartment but is sub-leasing it to he and the victim.

Footage from a surveillance camera that was located on a nearby building that faced the victim’s front door was obtained by the victim on Thursday.

According to a police report, the footage shows Zaeta and an unknown female use a key to enter the apartment before leaving soon after while holding a suitcase with miscellaneous items and the laptop.

When authorities arrived on scene to obtain the surveillance footage, Zaeta called the victim and said that she was in possession of her property and would return them in exchange for cash.

Audio of this phone call was captured on an officer’s body camera.

Police then went to Zaeta’s place of business and arrested her.