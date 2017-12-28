Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – Safety is at the forefront of a big change coming to some of the most popular Disney lodging options.

Disney World is getting rid of ‘Do Not Disturb’ signs at some of its signature hotels.

The resort says they not only reserve the right to come into your room, but may make a point of going in at least once a day to make sure everything is ok.

Right now only resorts closest to the Magic Kingdom are affected by this policy change of who can enter a guest room and why.

They are The Polynesian, The Grand Floridian, The Contemporary and Bay Lake Resorts.

Disney confirms now instead of having a ‘do not disturb sign,’ guest will have ‘room occupied’ placards- which will give Disney workers the right to enter any guest room even when the sign is displayed for maintenance, safety, security, or any other purpose.

The new placards have already made their debut on twitter.

So what do people visiting Orlando and the magic kingdom think about it?

So far the reviews are mixed.

Rosa Crespo is visiting from New York and says in light of the deadly shooting that happened in Las Vegas, any extra security measures are welcomed by her.

“I am for it, definitely, we want everyone to be safe,” she said.

Even if it means more access to her hotel room.

“I will welcome them in – the safer the better,” Crespo added.

Kevin Beary is the former Orange County Sheriff and says the new policy is a sign of the times.

“I applaud Disney – they are being proactive again,” Beary said.

These kind of changes are already happening in other parts of the world.

“Disney is on the right course here because that is one of the do outs that came out of the Las Vegas shooting He had too much access in that room and no one knew what was going on,” Beary said.

Disney declined to say whether the change was made because of the Las Vegas massacre.

It did say the change was made for a variety of reasons that include security, safety and the guest experience.