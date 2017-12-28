Filed Under:Local TV, Miami Dolphins, NFL

DAVIE (CBSMiami/AP) — The Miami Dolphins offensive line room has had it’s issues both on and off the field this season.

Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen says former offensive line coach Chris Foerster is doing well in the wake of a video scandal that cost him his job in October.

Foerster resigned, apologized and said he was seeking medical help after a video on social media appeared to show him snorting lines of white powder while sweet-talking a Las Vegas model.

“I have stayed in touch with him,” Christensen said Thursday. “He’s a good friend, and I think things are going well for him. That’d probably be all I’d want to say, is that he’s doing well. He’s working hard and he’s a good man, and he’ll work on his life just like the rest of us.”

The offensive line has struggled, and Miami (6-9) closes out its disappointing season Sunday against Buffalo.

