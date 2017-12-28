Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The number of juvenile arrests continue to drop in Florida hitting a historic low, the governor announced Thursday.
“Our state has made significant strides in reforming our juvenile justice system and I am proud to announce today that juvenile arrests have dropped to a historic 42-year low,” said Governor Rick Scott.
This according to a delinquency report released by the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice.
Around the state, juvenile arrests dropped another 7 percent this last fiscal year.
It’s part of a five-year decline of 24 percent.
The counties with the largest drop in rates include Orange, Hillsborough, Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach.
In Broward and Miami-Dade counties, juvenile arrests have dropped by 7 percent. In Palm Beach County, it’s dropped by 4 percent.
“More than six years ago, DJJ committed to improve Florida’s juvenile justice system through innovative and aggressive reforms. The continued decline in juvenile arrests year after year demonstrates our reform efforts are working,” said DJJ Secretary Christina Daly.
The latest delinquency report, which covers the last 5 years, indicated a decline in felony offenses. This includes a 15 percent drop in murder/manslaughter arrests and a 7 percent drop in aggravated assault arrests. There’s also been a 4 percent drop in auto theft arrests and a 14 percent drop in misdemeanor arrests.