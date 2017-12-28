Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TYLER, TX (CBS Local) – Claire’s has pulled several of its children’s makeup products after a Rhode Island mother claimed the items contained the cancer-causing chemical asbestos.

Kristiana Warner, who works at a law firm specializing in asbestos lawsuits, says she was working on another case when she decided to have her daughter’s makeup tested.

“You assume that when you’re purchasing it, it is safe,” Warner told WPRI-TV.

According to lab results from the Scientific Analytical Institute in North Carolina, the glitter makeup tested positive for asbestos.

After a detailed investigation by Warner’s firm and the Scientific Analytical Institute, 17 more samples from Claire’s stores in nine states “all tested positive at alarming rates.”

“This clearly is not an isolated incident,” attorney John Deaton added.

The retail chain released the following statement after the asbestos claims were made public:

“As a result of today’s inquiry from WPRI-TV, we have taken the precautionary measure of pulling the items in question from sale, and will be conducting an immediate investigation into the alleged issues. Once we have more information and have the results of the investigation we will take the necessary action.”

Claire’s – which has over 3,000 stores in 36 countries – has released a list of nine products including eye shadows, blushes, and compact powders that have been pulled from its shelves as part of the asbestos case. The company has also put out a new statement, announcing it has hired another lab to re-test the makeup samples.

“We have retained an independent laboratory to test the cited products in order to determine whether the recent news reports are accurate,” Claire’s wrote in a Dec. 28 Facebook post. “As always, the safety of our customers and products is our top priority.”

Asbestos is a known carcinogen and exposure to it has been linked to life-threatening diseases like asbestosis, lung cancer, and mesothelioma, according to the CDC.