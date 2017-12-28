As the weather cools down, it can mean only one thing. Post season football is in the air.

With many high school seniors still looking for that elusive college scholarship, others are set on where they will be playing collegiately. Those superior football players have earned the right to compete in national all-star games – played across the country.

Every year, there are an amazing number of football players from Florida who head out to represent somewhere in the nation. Many of those impressive prospects, who have already made their college decision, are from Miami-Dade and Broward.

UNDER ARMOUR TALENT IS AMAZING

Leave no doubt – when it comes to the annual Under Armour Game, the state of Florida never gets left out.

With Orlando’s Camping World Stadium – once again being the destination for this year’s game on Thursday, Jan. 4, there are a number of Floridians, especially from Miami-Dade and Broward, who will take part in this year’s game.

Here is a look at some of the 305 and 954 athletes who will be in action:

Al Blades, Jr., CB, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas: This University of Miami commitment attended the underclassmen event last year – and now as he is ready to head to college – he will be spotlighted in this impressive game.

Nick Bonitto, DE, CB, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas: One of the premier football prospects in the country, this Louisville commit is anxious to showcase his skills against some of the best prospects in the country.

Robert Hicks, III, LB, Miami Central: Another Louisville commitment who has the opportunity to make some great things happen in this game. From Norland to Booker T. Washington to his play for the Rockets this season, many are anxious to watch him compete.

Chandler Jones, CB, Miami Central: Yet another Louisville commitment, here is a talented prospect who certainly burst onto the scene this year – after a solid offseason. Big time potential who will be tested in practice as well as in the game.

Rosendo Louis, LB, Deerfield Beach: This FSU-bound standout has shown that he is indeed one of the top football players in South Florida – will now get the chance to show the nation. Elite football talent.

Elijah Moore, WR, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas: From his start at Western – to his play for the Raiders – this University of Georgia commit has the opportunity to steal the show during the week and in the game. Has the talent to be a major player.

Asante Samuel, Jr., CB, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas: Following in the rather large footsteps of his father who made a statement as a player, this FSU commit has the chance to be one of the nation’s best. Aggressive and talented prospect who can get it done against anyone.

Delone Scaife, Jr., OL, Miami Southridge: From his beginnings at Killian to playing for the Spartans this past season, this University of Miami commitment is indeed one of the premier big men in Florida. His strength and athletic ability will pave the way for a bright future.

Anthony Schwartz, WR, American Heritage: The fastest high school athlete in America heads to Orlando and will certainly be the center of attention – as defensive players will want to get a chance to slow down this impressive athlete. Be careful what you wish for! Had a solid career for the Patriots.

Xavier Williams, WR, Chaminade-Madonna: For the past three years, here is a two-way (defensive back) player who has made a major impact. On his way to Alabama, this is one of those elite athletes who has a chance to be very special at the next level.

FLORIDA HAS THE TALENT

In addition to the South Floridians, there are indeed others from across the Sunshine State who will be on hand as well. University of Miami commitments Gurvan Hall (DB, Pam Beach Gardens) and Cleveland Reed (OL, Fort Meade) are also part of this game.

Check out these gifted athletes:

Sevyn Banks, CB, Orlando

Verdis Brown, OL, Bradenton

Jacob Copeland, WR, Pensacola

Carlos Dunlap. Jr., OL, Bradenton

Daniel Faalele, OL, Bradenton

Nick Petit-Frere, OL, Tampa

Joey Gatewood, Athlete, Jacksonville

Richard Gouraige, OL, Tampa

Houston Griffith, CB, Bradenton

Brian Snead, RB, Seffner Armwood

Justin Watkins, Athlete, Clermont

Stephon Wynn, DE, Bradenton

ARMY ALL-AMERICAN GAME

Here is the event that was the ground-breaker for national all-star events.

Held each year in San Antonio, there have been some impressive prospects who have gone on from this contest to make a name at the collegiate and professional level.

5 SOUTH FLORIDIANS READY TO MAKE AN IMPACT

With many commits to prestigious schools such as Alabama, Notre Dame, USC and so many others are in this year’s game, you know that this will be a marquee contest once against.

Here is a look at the prospects headed to San Antonio, representing the East squad on Saturday, Jan. 6:

Tyson Campbell, DB, American Heritage: One of the nation’s elite cornerbacks who was part of a team that won two straight state titles and 28 games in a row. Elite football talent.

James Cook, RB, Miami Central: The younger brother of former FSU standout, Dalvin Cook, here is a talented runner who committed to attend the University of Georgia. Showed his versatility this year, also catching the ball in the slot.

Mark Pope, WR, Miami Southridge: This premier University of Miami commit continued to dominate this year – with huge plays in advancing the Spartans to the state playoffs. Considered by many as the top pass-catcher in the country.

Nesta Silvera, DL, American Heritage: After a huge career for the unbeaten Patriots, this is a chance for this quality University of Miami commitment to go out and play like he has the past three years. Solid football player who scored a rare defensive touchdown in the state title game.

Patrick Surtain, Jr., DB, American Heritage: A four year starter for this program, this is one of the nation’s best – and has backed it up as a three time state champion who has dominated since the day he stepped on the field. Played for his father the past two seasons.

OTHER FLORIDIANS ARE HEADED TO TEXAS

In addition to the South Floridians, there are other prospects headed to the game – including University of Miami running back commit Lorenzo Linguard (Orange City University). There is also future Hurricane receiver Brian Hightower (IMG Academy) who is playing for the West team. Here are the others:

D’Marcus Adams, WR, Daytona Beach Mainland

William Barnes, OL, Apopka

Brendan Radley-Hiles, DB, IMG Academy

T.J. Pledger, RB, IMG Academy

Oscar Shadley, LS, Naples Golden Gate

Jordan Takacs, TE, Naples Gulf Coast

Xavier Thomas, DL, IMG Academy

Taron Vincent, DL, IMG Academy

OFFENSE/DEFENSE BOASTS TALENT

Offense Defense Sports will host some of The Top Ranked High School All-Americans in the country in the host city of New Orleans, La. The All-American bowl week will take place from December 26 until December 30th. The Legacy continues, the next chapter of Offense Defense talented playmakers are prepared to showcase why they recognized as the top players in the Nation. The O-D Brotherhood welcomes the 2018 All American Bowl Class!

Among the locals taking part in the game include:

Kevin Austin, WR, North Broward Prep: This Notre Dame commitment is certainly one of the marquee prospects in this game. Big time Notre Dame commit who is special. Has everything you are looking for in a receiver.

Craig Cooper, RB, Miami Norland: A very steady back who has flown way beneath the radar over the past two years. At every school he has been at, he has certainly made an impact – and college coaches need to understand that he is a producer who makes your team better.

Dejmi Dumervil Jean, OL, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas: Is yet another Louisville commitment who is very special and will certainly be a player in this game that everyone will keep their eye. Solid player who has a passion for this game.

Tyler Steen, DE, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas: Did we mention how well Louisville is doing in South Florida? Well, here is another difference maker that the Cardinals got on their roster – and in this game. Big time player who has only scratched the surface.

Prospects from across Florida will also take part in this contest. Check these gifted young men out:

Isaiah Bolden, CB, Wesley Chapel

Jarrett Jackson, TE, Palm Beach Gardens

Javian Hawkins, RB, Cocoa

Jamien Sherwood, S, Jensen Beach

Jaylynn Williams, WR, St. Petersburg

Rashawn Yates, DE, Port St. Lucie Treasure Coast

